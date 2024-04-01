Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Maratha Agitators Halt BJP Leader Ashok Chavan's Campaign Car in Nanded

Mumbai/Nanded: The issue of the Maratha reservation seems to be going to be important in the Lok Sabha elections. For the last few days, the role of hunger striker Manoj Jarange Patil has attracted the attention of the Maratha community and political leaders. Jarange Patil had announced that he would field a candidate from the Maratha community in every constituency in the state. Jarange, however, clarified his stand, saying that after a meeting with the Maratha community, he has changed his stand and shown intent to defeat candidates opposing the Sagesoyre doctrine. In the backdrop of this, the Maratha community has become aggressive in the villages. Ashok Chavan, who recently joined the BJP, faced the wrath of the Maratha community members.

Before the Lok Sabha elections, there was a big agitation for Maratha reservation in the state. The Maratha community, under the leadership of Manoj Jarange Patil, came together and pushed the government for the Maratha reservation. Since then, the government has also given a separate 13 percent reservation to the Maratha community. However, Manoj Jarange is firm on his demand for reservation for the Maratha community from the OBC category. That is why the candidates are facing the wrath of the Maratha community in the upcoming elections. A few days ago, in Solapur, MLA Praniti Shinde was questioned by the Maratha community members. After this, when Ashok Chavan's car came to the village, the Maratha community members became aggressive.

MP Ashok Chavan was campaigning for the BJP at Kondha in Ardhapur taluka of Nanded district. At this time, the Maratha community bands gheraoed Ashok Chavan's car. They also forced Ashok Chavan to return from his village by shouting slogans of 'One Maratha-Lakh Maratha'. Chavan's car was pulled out of the Maratha community with the intervention of the police. Even after that, the Maratha agitators continued to raise slogans regarding the Maratha reservation.

Meanwhile, Ashok Chavan had come to the village for the candidature of Nanded Lok Sabha candidate Pratap Patil Chikhlikar. At that time, the Maratha community members expressed their anger and forced Chavan to return from the village.