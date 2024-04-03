Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: NCP Sharad Pawar Likely to Release Second List of Candidates Today

Mumbai: Political developments in the state have picked up pace for the Lok Sabha elections. The list of candidates is being released by political parties ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar is likely to release its second list of candidates today. Candidates for Raver, Bhiwandi, Beed, Madha, and Satara are likely to be announced from the second list.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday released its first list of five candidates. Supriya Sule has been fielded from Baramati and Amol Kolhe from Shirur. Amar Kale has been fielded from Wardha. Bhaskar Bhagre has been given a ticket from Dindori and Nilesh Lankay from Nagar. Interestingly, Satara's candidate was not declared on the list. Shrinivas Patil has refused to contest from Satara. So now all eyes are on who Sharad Pawar will nominate for the Satara seat in the second list.

According to sources, the second list will be released by NCP's Sharad Chandra Pawar party today. The list is likely to announce candidates for five Lok Sabha seats. Candidates for Raver, Bhiwandi, Beed, Madha, and Satara are likely to be announced from the second list. Party's state president Jayant Patil is likely to release the second list, sources said.

Five candidates announced in the first list

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has announced five candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The other candidates who have been fielded are Supriya Sule from Baramati, Amol Kolhe from Shirur, Nilesh Lanke from Ahmednagar, Amar Kale from Wardha and Bhaskarrao Bhagre from Dindori. Candidates for Madha and Satara Lok Sabha seats are yet to be announced.

40 people, including Rohit Pawar, announced as star campaigners

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has submitted a list of star campaigners for the Lok Sabha elections to the Election Commission. The list includes 40 leaders including Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, Jayant Patil, Amol Kolhe, Jitendra Awhad, Anil Deshmukh, Rohit Pawar, Sonia Duhan and Pooja More.