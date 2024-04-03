Maharashtra: Maha Yuti Seat Sharing Crisis Intensifies Amid Mounting BJP Pressure; CM Shinde Caught in Dilemma

Mumbai: The BJP has been seen stepping up pressure on Shine's Shiv Sena over seat-sharing in the Grand Alliance. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been caught in the crosshairs of his MPs and close aides. Union Minister Narayan Rane on Tuesday said that the BJP will contest the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg seat. Now the Shinde group is saying that the BJP is pressurising them to change the candidate, which is dangerous for the Grand Alliance.

Based on various surveys, and feedback from local leaders and office-bearers, the BJP is learnt to have suggested that Shinde should change some of its candidates. These include Bhavana Gawli (Yavatmal-Washim), Dhairyashil Mane (Hatkanangle) and Hemant Patil (Hingoli).

"It is not right for the BJP to put such pressure (on us). Why should Chief Minister Shinde change his candidates because the BJP does not want them?" Suresh Navale, a former minister of state and member of the Shinde camp, said Shinde would not fall prey to the BJP's conspiracy.

The BJP is trying to win Thane, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg and Mumbai North West seats. The Shinde Sena has yet to give up its claim on any constituency.

Bhujbal's Candidature

According to reports, the 'commitment' to field Chhagan Bhujbal from Nashik has come from the senior level i.e. Delhi. This has upset BJP leaders in the state. Ramdas Tadas (Teli) has already been fielded in Wardha. The BJP high command is said to be of the view that fielding Bhujbal in Nashik will send a positive message to the Mali community and OBCs. State leaders are learnt to have said that Nashik constituency will not be favourable for Bhujbal. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, however, is very insistent on Nashik MP Hemant Godse. Therefore, a decision on this place has also not been taken.

Satara likely to switch to BJP

Sources said it has almost been decided that the Satara seat will go to the BJP in the Grand Alliance. Though the Ajit Pawar faction has insisted there, the BJP has informed them that we want this seat. In return for Satara, it seems that Nashik will go to NCP.

Shinde's stronghold Thane also with BJP?

Thane is likely to go to the BJP. Sanjeev Naik may be the BJP candidate there. The Shinde faction has not given up on the Thane request. "We have claimed on the basis that we have a BJP MLA in Thane, we are dominant in Navi Mumbai and Mira-Bhayander as well," said a BJP leader.

BJP MP on their way to Uddhav Sena

BJP MP from Jalgaon Unmesh Patil met Uddhav Sena leader Sanjay Raut and party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday at 'Matoshree'. Unmesh Patil, who was upset over being denied a ticket, is likely to join the Uddhav Sena on Wednesday. Thackeray is likely to field him from Jalgaon. "It was a friendly meeting. I will speak to you in detail tomorrow (Wednesday) morning," Patil told reporters.

