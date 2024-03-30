Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: NCP (SP) Releases First List of Five Candidates, Fields Supriya Sule from Baramati

The Nationalist Congress Party, led by Sharad Pawar, announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections during a press conference on Saturday. Noteworthy names in the lineup include Supriya Sule for the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency and Amol Kolhe for the Shirur Lok Sabha seat, both vying from their respective parliamentary regions. Sharad Pawar designated Nilesh Lanke as the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha contender.

Jayant Patil, the NCP's state president, officially announced the candidates at the press event. In an unexpected move, Amar Kale and Nilesh Lanke, recent additions to the NCP, were nominated for the Lok Sabha race. Nilesh Lanke will represent Ahmednagar, while Amar Kale secures a spot from the Wardha Lok Sabha constituency.

The nominations are as follows:

Candidate Constituency Amar Kale Wardha Bhaskarrao Bhagre Dindori Supriya Sule Baramati Dr. Amol Kolhe Shirur Nilesh Lanke Ahmednagar

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Dates, and Key Details

The elections in Maharashtra, the Indian state with the second-highest number of Lok Sabha seats, will be conducted in five phases from April 19 to May 20. The results are scheduled to be declared on June 4. Maharashtra holds 48 seats out of the total 543 seats up for election nationwide, ranking second after Uttar Pradesh, which has 80 seats.

Here are the key details of the Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024:

Election Phases: Phase 1 (April 19): Ramtek (SC), Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur (ST), Chandrapur

Phase 2 (April 26): Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal-Washim, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani

Phase 3 (May 7): Raigad, Baramati, Osmanabad, Latur (SC), Solapur (SC), Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Hatkanangle

Phase 4 (May 13): Nandurbar (ST), Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Maval, Pune, Shirur, Ahmednagar, Shirdi (SC), Beed

Phase 5 (May 20): Dhule, Dindori (ST), Nashik, Palghar (ST), Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, Mumbai South

The political landscape in Maharashtra has witnessed significant shifts in alliances and party dynamics since 2014. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA alliance came to power at the Centre in 2014, leading to changes in state politics. In the 2014 Legislative Assembly elections, a coalition between Shiv Sena and BJP secured the most seats, forming the ruling government.

Before 2014, Maharashtra was predominantly governed by a coalition comprising the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Indian National Congress (INC).