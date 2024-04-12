Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 9 Crore Voters to Cast Ballots in State, Pune District Leads with Highest Number

Mumbai: Around 9.25 crore voters from 48 constituencies in Maharashtra will exercise their franchise for the Lok Sabha elections. Pune district leads the state in terms of number of voters and has the highest number of voters compared to other districts. Four districts — Nandurbar, Gondia, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg — have more women voters than male voters.

District and number of electors

Ahmednagar: 36,47,252

Solapur: 36,47,141

Jalgaon: 35,22,289

Kolhapur: 31,72,797

Aurangabad: 30,48,445

There are over 20 lakh voters in 10 districts including Buldhana, Amravati, Yavatmal, Nanded, Raigad, Mumbai City, Beed, Satara, Sangli, and Palghar.

More than 30 lakh voters in 5 districts

There are more than 30 lakh voters in five districts of Ahmednagar, Solapur, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, and Ch. Sambhajinagar. Many districts have two Lok Sabha constituencies or a part of that district is connected to another Lok Sabha constituency.

Over 82 lakh voters in Pune

The total number of voters in Pune is 82 lakh, 82 thousand, 363. The total number of voters in Mumbai suburbs is 73 lakh 56 thousand, 596. The total number of voters in Thane district is 65 lakh, 79 thousand, 588. The total number of voters in Nashik district is 48 lakh 84 thousand, 99. The total number of voters in Nagpur district is 42 lakh 72 thousand, 366.

Four districts have more women voters than men. The total number of voters in Ratnagiri is 13,03,939, male voters are 6,31,012, and female voters are 6,72,916.

The total number of voters in Nandurbar is 12,76,941 while the male voters are 6,37,609.

There are 6,39,320 women voters. There are 12 transgenders. The total number of voters in Gondia district is 10,92,546 while there are 5,41,272 male voters. The number of women voters is 5,51,264.

The total number of voters in Sindhudurg is 6,62,745, of which 1 is transgender. There are 3,30,719 male voters and 3,32,025 female voters.

