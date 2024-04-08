Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Satara District Administration Organizes 'Human Chain' Event for Voter Awareness

Satara Lok Sabha Constituency elections are scheduled for May 7. Madha Lok Sabha Constituency encompasses two assembly constituencies in Satara district. The administration is actively working to boost voter participation by raising public awareness. To drive up voter turnout, a 'Human Chain' event is set to take place on April 13 from 7 to 9 am at all taluka headquarters in the district. Youth, athletes, college students, volunteers, government and semi-government officials, employees, and citizens of all ages are expected to participate.

Suggestions have been made to include India in this human chain. When mapping India, two lines of a human chain should be formed, using the colors of the national flag - saffron, white, and green. It is recommended that each participant wear a white shirt and that a row of students wear blue caps to form a square around the entire map.



