Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Wives of Three Sitting MLAs Fielded by Maha Yuti

Mumbai: The Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi are still announcing candidates as election dates loom closer. The seat-sharing tussle continues in some of the state's 48 key seats. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday announced its candidates for the Beed and Bhiwandi constituencies. The party also announced the name of its candidate from Dharashiv Lok Sabha seat. Archana Patil, wife of BJP MLA Ranajagjitsinh Patil, has been fielded from this seat.

The Maha Yuti has fielded wives of three sitting MLAs out of the candidates announced so far. These constituencies include Dharashiv, Baramati, and Amravati Lok Sabha seats.

The BJP has fielded Navneet Rana from Amravati Lok Sabha seat. Navneet Rana's husband Ravi Rana is an MLA from the Badnera constituency in the Amravati district. Ajit Pawar's NCP has announced Sunetra Pawar, the chief's wife as its candidate for the Baramati Lok Sabha seat. Ajit Pawar is an MLA from Baramati assembly constituency.

In a bid to resolve the seat-sharing tussle in the Grand Alliance and consolidate some seats, the wives of three sitting MLAs have been fielded in the Lok Sabha fray. The BJP has so far announced candidates for 24 seats. The NCP has given the Parbhani seat to Mahadev Jankar and has so far announced candidates for four seats. Interestingly, Archana Patil from Dharashiv is also a close relative of Sunetra Pawar.