Maharashtra: Mahavitaran Introduces Unified Online Bill Payment System with Discounts for Timely Payments

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has made it possible for various government departments and private companies to pay their bills online from one place. If the bill is paid on time, the concerned party will also get a one percent discount.

Also Read | Palghar: JCB Operator Trapped Under Soil in Tunnel Shaft in Vasai; Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video)



In the state, various government departments like police, rural development, water supply, and big companies face problems with electricity bill payments. Since their various offices in the state have different power connections and different deadlines to pay their bills, there is a problem of not paying the bills on time despite financial provisions.

Benefits of Making Digital Payments:

1) Any government department or private company with at least ten electricity connections can take advantage of this.

2) A discount of Rs 10 per bill by accepting an electronic bill instead of a paper bill.

3) Digital payment will also provide a maximum discount of Rs 500.

One Percent Discount if the Bill is Paid on Time

Penalties and interest have to be paid. Sometimes the connection is disconnected because the bill is not paid. Due to the facility provided by MSEDCL, once registered online, the concerned government department or company will sit at their headquarters and get information about the bills received for electricity connections in different places of the state and their deadline. If each bill is paid on time, there will be a one percent discount.