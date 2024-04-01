Maharashtra: MahaVitaran's Electricity Bills to Increase Ahead of Summer Season

Published: April 1, 2024

Pune: According to an order issued by the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission last year, MahaVitaran's electricity bill will increase ...

Pune: According to an order issued by the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission last year, MahaVitaran's electricity bill will increase by an average of 7.5 percent, and even in a fixed size, it will have to bear the burden of a 10 percent increase. As a result, MSEDCL's electricity consumers will see an increase in electricity tariff from April 1. The electricity bill will increase by at least Rs 50.

The Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) on Tuesday approved a petition for an increase in power tariff submitted by MSEDCL last year, even as the state's electricity tariff was among the highest in the country.

Hike in Bills 

Electricity consumption (units)Old ratesNew rates
0 to 100Rs 5.58Rs 5.88
101 to 300 Rs 10.81Rs 11.46
301 to 500Rs 14.78Rs 15.72
501 to 1000Rs 16.74Rs 17.81
   

 

