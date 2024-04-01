Maharashtra: MahaVitaran's Electricity Bills to Increase Ahead of Summer Season
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 1, 2024 09:12 AM2024-04-01T09:12:46+5:302024-04-01T09:14:18+5:30
Pune: According to an order issued by the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission last year, MahaVitaran's electricity bill will increase ...
Pune: According to an order issued by the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission last year, MahaVitaran's electricity bill will increase by an average of 7.5 percent, and even in a fixed size, it will have to bear the burden of a 10 percent increase. As a result, MSEDCL's electricity consumers will see an increase in electricity tariff from April 1. The electricity bill will increase by at least Rs 50.
Also Read | Oil Companies Slash Price of 19 kg Commercial Cylinders by Rs 30; Check Rates
The Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) on Tuesday approved a petition for an increase in power tariff submitted by MSEDCL last year, even as the state's electricity tariff was among the highest in the country.
Hike in Bills
|Electricity consumption (units)
|Old rates
|New rates
|0 to 100
|Rs 5.58
|Rs 5.88
|101 to 300
|Rs 10.81
|Rs 11.46
|301 to 500
|Rs 14.78
|Rs 15.72
|501 to 1000
|Rs 16.74
|Rs 17.81
Open in app