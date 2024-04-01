Oil Companies Slash Price of 19 kg Commercial Cylinders by Rs 30; Check Rates

The recent reduction in LPG prices just ahead of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 has brought significant relief to consumers. Commencing on the first day of the new financial year, the cost of commercial cylinders has been slashed. The price has been reduced by Rs 30.50 for a 19-kg commercial cylinder. These revised rates will be applicable starting today.

On April 1, 2024, oil marketing companies have provided substantial relief to consumers by lowering the price of commercial LPG cylinders, coinciding with the commencement of the new financial year. As per the revised rates, in the national capital, the cost of a 19 kg LPG cylinder has decreased by Rs 30.50, now standing at Rs 1764.50. Similarly, in Kolkata, the price has been reduced by Rs 32 to Rs 1,879, in Mumbai by Rs 31.50 to Rs 1,717.50, and in Chennai by Rs 30.50 to Rs 1,930.

As per the information available on the IOCL website, the updated rates are set to be enforced from April 1, 2024. Preceding this adjustment, the price of a 19 kg cylinder had experienced consecutive increases over the past two months. For instance, on March 1, the cost of a 19-kg LPG cylinder was recorded at Rs 1,795 in Delhi, Rs 1,911 in Kolkata, Rs 1,749 in Mumbai, and Rs 1,960.50 in Chennai.

The price of domestic cylinders remains unchanged.

There has been no adjustment in the price of the 14 kg LPG cylinder typically used in households. In Mumbai, the cost of a domestic cylinder stands at Rs 802.50. Similarly, in Delhi, the price remains at Rs 803, in Kolkata at Rs 829, and in Chennai at Rs 818.50.

