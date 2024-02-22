Maharashtra: Man Arrested for Impersonating Cop at HSC Exam Centre in Akola To Help His Sister

A 24-year-old man was arrested in Maharashtra’s Akola district on Thursday, February 22, for impersonating a police official at an HSC exam centre. According to the news agency PTI, Anupam Madan Khandare was trying to help his sister, who was taking the state board’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC or Class 12) exams.

Khandare donned a fake khaki uniform and walked into an Examination centre at Shahbabu Urdu High School in Patur town on Wednesday (February 21). A senior police official reached the centre with his team to monitor security arrangements.

Khandare saluted the official, but his untrained gesture raised suspicions among those present. The officers on the spot quickly realized that Khandare was wearing a shabbily stitched fake uniform. The official further stated that Khandare had intended to pass chits to his sister and was consequently arrested for cheating and impersonating a government servant, reported PTI.

The Maharashtra HSC exams are scheduled to be held between February 21 and March 19.