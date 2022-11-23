Maharashtra: Man from Kalyan celebrates 44th birthday at crematorium

In a bizarre incident, a Kalyan-based man celebrated his 44th birthday at Mohane crematorium near Ulhas river surrounded with family and friends including senior citizens and children, to bust myths and fight superstitions associated with such places.

According to a report of TOI, Gautam More who is into travel business, also campaigns against superstitions prevalent in the society. He said he chose a crematorium to celebrate the special day in his life just to

send out a message in the society against various superstitions associated with crematoriums and many other blind beliefs.

More and other revellers cut a cake and had a biryani party as part of the celebrations. More a member of Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti, said My family had advised me to celebrate my birthday at hotel but I chose a crematorium so that people can know that there are no such things as ghosts and no untoward incidents happen if you celebrate at such places.