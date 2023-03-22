Maharashtra: Man held for stocking foreign liquor worth Rs 7.50 lakh

Police seized foreign liquor worth Rs 7.50 lakh which was stocked in private premises without permission in Vasai city in Palghar district of Maharashtra and arrested a man, an official said.

The seized goods comprised different brands of foreign liquor. The accused hails from Kutch in Gujarat, the official said, adding that a case has been registered under the Prohibition Act.

Maharashtra government is contemplating setting up a network of informers to check illicit liquor trade, the state legislative Assembly was told.

State Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai said, We plan to set up an informers network on the lines of the one the police have. These informers will give information about illicit liquor trade operating in districts. Those who supply information may also receive monetary rewards.