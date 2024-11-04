Maharashtra: Manoj Jarange Announces Withdrawal, Will Not Field Any Candidates for 2024 Assembly Election (Watch Video)

Manoj Jarange Patil, who has been actively fighting for Maratha reservation, recently announced his decision not to field candidates in the upcoming 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections. Over the past few days, discussions had been underway, with Jarange initially planning to contest elections in specific constituencies. However, in a press conference held today (October 4), Jarange revealed a major shift in his stance, stating that he will not participate in the elections and has urged Maratha candidates to withdraw their nominations as well.

In the press conference, Jarange expressed that they had been in discussions until late at night and had considered fielding Dalit and Muslim candidates along with their allies. He noted that winning an election based solely on caste is unrealistic, and entering politics without experience could bring disrepute to their community if their candidates were to lose. Therefore, it was collectively decided not to contest the elections, with Jarange urging all Maratha candidates to withdraw their nominations. He emphasized that elections should not be treated as a familial profession and acknowledged the difficulty in succeeding based solely on caste.

Jarange admitted that his understanding of the political process is still limited, stating, "I am like a child in this field." While thousands can gather in protests, politics requires a different level of support and organization. He recognized that navigating politics requires extensive support beyond a single community, highlighting the need for a broader approach.

Jarange's unexpected decision has stirred the political scene in Maharashtra, potentially altering existing strategies of both ruling and opposition parties. Initially, his indications of active political participation had led political entities to revise their strategies. Now, with his decision to step back, there is significant speculation on how this will impact Maharashtra's political dynamics in the upcoming elections.