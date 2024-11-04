Mumbai: Sunday Mega Block Suspension on Bhai Dooj Fails to Ease Crowds, Commuters Demand Regular Local Train Schedules During Festivals

On Bhai Dooj , Central Railway aimed to provide relief to passengers by canceling its usual Sunday mega block. However, due to the reduced Sunday train schedule, with 15-20% fewer local trains, passengers still faced significant difficulties. Many were traveling to visit family and friends for Diwali celebrations, especially for Bhau Beej, leading to crowded platforms throughout the day. While some opted for road transport, traffic jams in certain areas and increased fares charged by rickshaw, taxi, and app-based cab drivers strained travelers’ wallets and added to their frustration.

This year, Bhai Dooj, a festival celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters, fell on a Sunday. Alongside family visits, many people were attending musical shows, plays, movies, or traveling for tourism, resulting in packed trains and bustling stations from morning until late night. With overcrowded trains, passengers struggled to board and alight, and some had to let two or three trains pass before finding one they could board. Families with children and elderly members faced particular difficulties.

Unable to manage the crowded trains, many passengers turned to taxis or rickshaws, putting additional strain on road traffic. Heavy congestion on the Eastern and Western Express Highways, as well as city roads, left passengers stuck in long delays. The afternoon heat added to their discomfort, making the journey even more challenging.

Growing Demand for Regular Train Schedules During Festivals Many passengers reported that rickshaw and taxi drivers refused short-distance fares, while others charged excessively high rates. App-based cab fares also surged with demand, and some drivers even declined routes with traffic congestion, leaving passengers waiting for other options. Given the festive rush, many people expressed the need for railway authorities to maintain regular train schedules during festivals to prevent these issues.