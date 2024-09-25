Maharashtra: Maratha Reservation Activist Manoj Jarange Announces Suspension of Hunger Strike at 5 PM

Manoj Jarange Patil, who has been on a hunger strike for the past nine days on the issue of Maratha reservation, announced today that he is suspending his hunger strike. While talking to his well-wishers, he stated that, "Today we are deciding to suspend the fast. For the people who are coming here to meet us, we will wait for a while and suspend the fast at 4 to 5 o'clock. Now, if not by fast, we will sit in power and get reservation and straighten the troublemakers," said Jarange Patil.

On the occasion of Marathwada Mukti Sangram Day, Manoj Jarange started his hunger strike from midnight on September 17. "We don't want to bombard in our name again. We are giving the government a last chance; if the demands are not accepted now, then there is no use in saying anything later," Manoj Jarange had warned at the beginning of the protest. However, as there was no solution to their demands in the last nine days, today Jarange Patil has decided to suspend his hunger strike and signaled to enter into election politics.

What exactly are the movements of the government court?

A cabinet sub-committee meeting was held recently to find a solution to the Maratha reservation issue. In this meeting, an important discussion was held regarding the Hyderabad Gazette along with the Soiree Notification. "The government is trying to meet the demands of the Maratha community. There was a positive discussion with the Advisory Board comprising retired Justice Gaikwad and Justice Shinde regarding the drafting of the final notification to be issued regarding Sagesoire and Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Satara Gazette," Excise Minister and Member of the Maratha Reservation Cabinet Sub-Committee Shambhuraj Desai informed after the meeting.