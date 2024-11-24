Maharashtra: Massive Fire Breaks Out During Victory Rally of Independent Candidate Shivaji Patil in Kolhapur After Gulal Showered from JCB, Several Injured (Watch Video)

Kolhapur, Maharashtra (November 24, 2024): A massive fire broke out during a victory rally for newly elected independent MLA Shivaji Patil from Chandgad constituency in Mahagaon, Kolhapur, shortly after the Maharashtra Assembly election results were announced. The fire, reportedly triggered by the use of gulal (colored powder), injured several people, including Patil.

The mishap occurred as women performed an aarti to welcome Patil. During the ceremony, a JCB machine was used to release gulal onto the newly elected MLA and the victory rally. The powder is believed to have caught fire. A viral video of the incident shows the JCB showering gulal directly onto Patil and others, which appears to have intensified the blaze.

While several people were injured in the blaze, no casualties have been reported. The injured were immediately taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

In the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Mahayuti alliance, consisting of the BJP, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP, secured a resounding victory, winning over 230 seats, with the BJP alone claiming a record 130 seats.

The opposition Mahavikas Aghadi, which includes the Congress, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, managed to win just 49 seats in total.