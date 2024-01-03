Maharashtra Milk Giant Mahanand is Shifting to Gujarat? Govt Denies Opposition Allegations

Mumbai: Accusations of Maharashtra losing projects to neighboring Gujarat have resurfaced, this time concerning the state-owned dairy cooperative Mahanand. Opposition parties allege the government plans to hand over Mahanand's operations to the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), headquartered in Gujarat.

Opposition Fumes:

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut sees this as an attack on Maharashtrian identity, questioning the need for NDDB intervention when the state boasts established dairy brands like Gokul and Chitale. He accused the government of neglecting milk producers, highlighting unfulfilled promises of ₹5 per liter subsidy and asking, "Who is behind erasing Maharashtra's identity? Are the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister blind to what's happening?"

Government Clarifies:

Ministers maintain that handing Mahanand to NDDB is not a complete handover, but a temporary measure to revive the struggling cooperative plagued by mismanagement for years. They cite the successful turnaround of the Jalgaon Milk Union by NDDB, returning it to profitability within a decade.

Opposition Unconvinced:

Kisan Sabha, a farmers' organization, remains unmoved. They condemn the decision as another instance of prioritizing Gujarat over Maharashtra, pointing out the state's failure to support existing milk producers. "While farmers are left to fend for themselves," says Ajit Navle of the Sabha, "the government is bowing to Gujarat by handing over the dairy business."