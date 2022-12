Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil to head panel on Maratha quota

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday reconstituted the sub-committee for Maratha reservation in education and government jobs and appointed Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil as its head.The committee, under Patil's leadership, will continue to follow up on the legal and technical aspects to ensure that the Maratha community gets its due quota, the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

State ministers Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Girish Mahajan, Dada Bhuse, Shambhuraj Desai and Uday Samant are other members of the committee.The sub-committee was previously headed by former minister Ashok Chavan under the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.In May 2021, the Supreme Court had struck down the Maharashtra law granting quota to Marathas in admissions and government jobs, terming it as "unconstitutional", and held that there were no exceptional circumstances to breach the 50 per cent reservation cap set by the 1992 Mandal verdict.