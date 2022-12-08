Maharashtra minister demands Vande Bharat Express from Nagpur to Hyderabad

Maharashtra cabinet minister Sudhir Mungantiwar demanded to start Vande Bharat train in the Nagpur and Hyderabad route on Wednesday. In a written letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Sudhir Mungantiwar mentioned the flourished trade in the four districts of Nagpur, Gondia, Bhandara and Chandrapu from Maharashtra's Vidarbha region with Hyderabad in Telangana, Mungantiwar. He cited the good trade between these regions as the main reason to begin the high speed train.

Currently, there are 22 trains running on the Nagpur Hyderabad route. Addition of Vande Bharat train in the route will ensure covering 575 km of distance in lesser time. Sudhir Mungantiwar also stated in the letter that Vande Bharat train will make it convenient for tourists, traders and entrepreneurs to travel in this area in shorter span of time. The beginning of Vande Bharat Express in the four districts in Vidarbha will benefit a large population in the state. The Vande Bharat Express can attain a maximum speed of 160 kmph and aims to provide a luxurious travel experience to its passengers who currently prefer to travel from Shatabi Train. The train consists of a large number of state-of-the-art modern facilities and can reduce the travel time of passengers by 25% to 45%.