Maharashtra Minister Meghana Bordikar Threatens To Slap RD Officer During Public Event (Watch Video)

The State minister for woman and child development and PWD Meghana Bordikar allegedly threatened to slap the rural development (RD) officer and suspend him on the spot. The incident took place during a public gathering of welfare schemes in Bori village of the Jintur tehsil.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar posted the video on his social media handles, criticising Bordikar as well as chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for his choice of "arrogant" ministers in state govt. He accused Bordikar of threatening a gram sevak for allegedly not bringing an adequate number of PMAY beneficiaries to the event.Bordikar, however, said the gram sevak was demanding bribes from widows and workers among other PMAY beneficiaries, and, therefore, she reprimanded him in the public interest.In the video, Bordikar can be heard saying: "If you work in this manner, remember these are Meghana Bordikar's words... I'll slap you. Who pays for your salary? You'll be dismissed immediately." She adds, "Don't try to be anyone's flatterer. Do you think I don't know how you function? If you want to work like this, quit this job."In a sarcastic post, Rohit Pawar questioned chief minister Fadnavis about the virtuous ministers he has chosen in his govt.

"Not only is your cabinet's reputation at stake, but more than that, it's Maharashtra's honour that is being maligned, and that's the bigger concern," he said. Bordikar later told reporters that a clipped portion of her video was posted by Pawar on social media. "What I said before and after the incident have not been brought before the public," she said. Bordikar, a two-time BJP MLA from Jintur, is also the guardian minister of Parbhani district.

Last week, the wine truck, which was named after the Guardian minister, was seized in Pusad in Yavatmal district. She was under scrutiny be-cause of the issue, with opposition leaders targeting her relentlessly. The programme was organized to distribute certificates of Gharkul to its beneficiaries at the Agriculture produce committee,