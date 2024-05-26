Maharashtra: Minister Pressured Me to Approve Irregular Tenders, Pune Officer Writes to CM Shinde

Dr. Bhagwan Pawar, the former District Health Officer of the Pune Zilla Parishad, has been suspended due to allegations of sexual harassment of a female employee and financial irregularities within the department. This action was taken by the state's Health Services Directorate. During his suspension, he has been transferred to the Nandurbar District Hospital. Following his suspension, Dr. Pawar has made serious allegations and revealed his side of the story in a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

In his letter, Dr. Pawar claims that he was called to the Katraj office and pressured to approve irregular tenders and other purchases by a minister, but he refused to comply. He asserts that his suspension is a result of not succumbing to these pressures. "I was suspended because I did not engage in irregular activities despite the pressure," he wrote. He states that an old complaint was dug up and a committee was set up to investigate, leading to his suspension due to ministerial pressure. Dr. Pawar addressed these accusations to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in his letter.

Though Dr. Pawar has not named the minister, it is being assumed that the minister referred to in his letter is Health Minister Tanaji Sawant.

Dr. Pawar had been accused of sexual harassment by contract female employees. Other serious charges against him include irregular work practices, harassment of staff, causing mental and financial distress, and financial misconduct.

In light of these allegations, the Health Services Directorate had formed a three-member inquiry committee on April 29. The committee recommended suspension to ensure a fair investigation due to the serious nature of the complaints against Dr. Pawar. Consequently, Dr. Pawar was suspended. Meanwhile, Dr. Pawar, who had been transferred from his role as Pune Municipal Corporation's Health Chief, challenged the transfer in MAT, which reinstated him.

In his letter to the CM, Dr. Pawar highlighted his 30-year service in the Public Health Department, including 13 years of exemplary work as District Health Officer in Pune and Satara. He mentioned his significant contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic as Pune's District Health Officer. "I have rendered excellent service as District Health Officer during the COVID-19 period in Pune," he noted. Since March 13, 2023, he has been serving as the Health Officer (Health Chief) for Pune Municipal Corporation, where there have been no serious complaints or administrative inquiries against him. The Pune Municipal Commissioner has also not made any adverse comments about his work. Despite this, he received his suspension order on the evening of May 24, 2024.

Dr. Pawar alleged that his suspension is driven by discriminatory motives, citing his status as a backward class officer and the intent to harass him. He claimed that the minister repeatedly summoned him to the Katraj office to pressure him into approving irregular tenders and procurement processes, which he resisted. "I was mentally harassed for not yielding to the minister's demands," he stated. He also mentiones that he faced mental harassment for filing a claim in the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) against his transfer.

Dr. Pawar believes his suspension is unjust and intended to mentally break him, despite the lack of substance in the complaints against him. "The suspension has severely affected my morale and caused significant stress for my family," he expressed. He argued that the suspension was executed without giving him a chance to present his case, based solely on old complaints.