Maharashtra: Minor boy lynched by mob on goat theft suspicion in Parbhani

A minor boy died after allegedly beaten up by a mob in Maharashtra's Parbhani district on the suspicion of being thieves, the police in Maharashtra’s Parbhani district registered a murder case and arrested one accused, Akram Patel. The police are on the lookout for the other accused, an officer said.

According to the police, the incident took place early on Saturday, when three minors, all from a nomadic Sikh community, reached a village in Parbhani district on a bike. Since a goat had been stolen from the area a few days ago, locals suspected the trio were goat thieves and beat them up, leading to the death of one of the minors and injuring two others.

According to reports, a 14-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries while two other teens were in serious condition. Police confirmed that all the victims, including the deceased, are minors and were beaten on suspicion of being goat thieves.