Maharashtra MLC Election: All Eyes On Congress MLAs As Cross-Voting Fear Looms Large

Today, voting will take place for 11 seats in the Legislative Council Election. Twelve candidates are contesting, ensuring that at least one candidate will be defeated. The Mahayuti has fielded nine candidates, while the Maha Vikas Aaghadi has three. Amidst this, a significant development has emerged in political circles. There are reports that Congress MLAs might engage in cross-voting. It's rumored that Ajit Pawar’s NCP has managed to win over four Congress MLAs. Additionally, there are talks that BJP has also managed to sway four Congress MLAs.

All parties are making last-minute efforts for the Legislative Council election. It’s being speculated that eight Congress MLAs might vote for NCP and BJP candidates. Both NCP candidates are likely to be elected in the first preference itself. To secure the necessary 46 votes, NCP is expected to receive support from four Congress MLAs, stirring intense discussions in political circles. Significant political maneuvers occurred late Thursday night before the Legislative Council election. Rumors are rife about horse-trading, with Ajit Pawar’s NCP reportedly winning over four Congress MLAs, and BJP also possibly securing four Congress MLAs. Reliable sources have indicated that a total of eight Congress MLAs have been influenced.

Late-night meetings were held by the NCP and BJP at Taj President, Colaba. Ajit Pawar reportedly secured five Congress MLAs, while BJP managed to sway four. Overall, eight Congress MLAs are expected to vote for NCP and BJP candidates. NCP has its 40 MLAs, two independents, and four Congress MLAs, totaling 46 votes. This makes it highly probable that both NCP candidates will be elected in the first preference.