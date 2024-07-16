Maharashtra: Mob Vandalises Mosque in Kolhapur; Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Mahayuti Government, Says ‘December 6 Continues’

A mob allegedly vandalised a mosque in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur region on Monday, July 15. According to the reports, an unidentified people Chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram‘, attacked the mosque in Gajapur village during ‘Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati Remove Encroachment campaign’.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media platforms where a large number of people are seen damaging the place of worship. In a viral video, it can be seen a group of angry people with carrying sticks and hammers damaging the dome structures and windows of the mosque.

Taking to the incident, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday retweeted a viral video of x (formerly known as Twitter) attacking the ruling Mahayuti Government in Maharashtra and asked them to take action against the culprits.

"6 December continues "@mieknathshinde@Dev_Fadnavis under your government a Masjid is attacked by a Mob,this is an attack on Rule of Law but your government is not concerned.

Muslims of Maharashtra must reply through Ballot by ensuring your party MIM candidates win the… https://t.co/085RnK2y7u — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) July 15, 2024

Owaisi wrote that a similar incident occurred on December 6, 1992, during the Babri Masjid demolition. Asaduddin Owaisi shared the video on his official account and said, "6 December continues" @mieknathshinde @Dev_Fadnavis under your government a Masjid is attacked by a Mob, this is an attack on Rule of Law but your government is not concerned."

He further wrote, "Muslims of Maharashtra must reply through Ballot by ensuring your party MIM candidates win the forthcoming elections to stop the Mobs and the political leaders & parties who give them patronage and support and remember the Silence of parties who are claiming they won 'Moral victory'."

Meanwhile, Kolhapur Police has issued an advisory on the incident, requesting people not to share the violet video on social media, otherwise strict legal action will be taken.