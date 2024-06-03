Maharashtra Monsoon 2024: 99 Percent Rainfall Predicted from June- September; Konkan, Nashik Expected to Receive Good Rains

Pune: The state is predicted to receive 99% rainfall of the average this year. The Konkan, Nashik, and Chandrapur areas are expected to receive 100% whereas the remaining areas will receive 95 to 98% rainfall. Meanwhile, rainfall will be 100% in Pune, as per Senior Agro Meteorologist Dr Ramachandra Sable. He also revealed that there will be a pause in rain between June-July and the rainfall will be good between August and September.

Also Read | Mumbai Faces Water Crisis as Dam Levels Drop Below 8%



Good Rainfall in August-September

At present, there will be more rain in a short amount of time and there will be a big break in the rain for a while. The months of August and September will be more rainy.



Rain Breaks in These Areas

Due to low wind speed, duration of sunlight, and temperature, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in Dhule, Rahuri, Akola, Padegaon, Shindewahi, Pune, and Kolhapur in June and July, while Dapoli, Nagpur, Niphad, Solapur, Jalgaon, and Parbhani are likely to have a short break.

Monsoon in Maharashtra in 2-3 Days

The monsoon, which was in Kerala for two days, has now moved forward. On Sunday, it entered Tamil Nadu, parts of Karnataka, parts of Andhra Pradesh, and eastern states.

For the next two to three days, a favorable environment has been created for the onset of monsoon in Maharashtra. Also, the temperature in Vidarbha has dropped slightly and rain has been predicted in many parts of the state. This year, the monsoon arrived ahead of time. The monsoon, which entered Kerala two days ago, had not moved forward. It made a big move on Sunday.

"Farmers should sow after good rains. Paddy production will be better due to more rainfall in Konkan, but due to less rainfall in Marathwada, crops should be planted in less water. It is necessary to produce varieties of crops that will give good yields even in low water. "

- Dr. Ramchandra Sable, senior agricultural meteorologist

Region-Wise Predictions

Region Average Estimate Percent Akola 683 671 98 Nagpur 958 933 97 Yavatmal 882 882 100 Sindewahi (Chandrapur) 1191 1226 103 Parbhani 815 788 97 Dapoli 3339 3540 106 Niphad 432 446 103 Dhule 481 456 95 Jalgaon 640 608 95 Kolhapur 706 674 95 Karad 650 630 97 Padegaon 360 332 95 Solapur 543 500 95 Rahuri 406 403 99 Pune 566 566 100



