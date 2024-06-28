Maharashtra Budget 2024: State Government Announces ₹ 5 Per Liter Subsidy On Cow Milk Starting from July 1

In Maharashtra's budget 2024, presented by Finance Minister Ajit Pawar, several key initiatives have been announced aimed at providing relief and support to the animal husbandry sector, particularly dairy farmers amidst their ongoing protests over milk prices. The finance minister introduced a subsidy of ₹5 per liter for cow's milk, which will be effective from July 1st. This subsidy totals ₹223.83 crore and is expected to benefit approximately 2.93 lakh registered milk producers in the state, with the remaining subsidy to be disbursed promptly to support dairy farming in Maharashtra.

Artha Sankalp initiative For Aspiring Entrepreneurs

In addition to the milk subsidy, Ajit Pawar unveiled plans for a new dairy business entrepreneurship project under the Artha Sankalp initiative. This project aims to foster new entrepreneurs in animal husbandry, dairy business, animal fodder, and animal feed production. The goal is to empower farmers economically through job creation and enhance overall agricultural productivity.

Furthermore, the state government has significantly increased the share capital of the Ahilya Devi Holkar Maharashtra Sheep and Goat Development Corporation to boost both the quantitative and qualitative aspects of goat and sheep rearing businesses. Ajit Pawar highlighted the implementation of two new projects focused on goat and sheep rearing. Regarding fisheries, Ajit Pawar noted a substantial increase in fish production in Maharashtra over the past two years. To support this sector further, funds have been allocated for the establishment of fish markets and improved selling facilities across the state.