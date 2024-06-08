Maharashtra Monsoon Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Mumbai and These Districts for Next Five Days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday, June 8, has issued weather warnings for several districts in Maharashtra, including Mumbai urging residents to be prepared for heavy rainfall over the coming days.

The IMD has issued the highest level of alert, a red alert, for Sindhudurg district. This indicates extremely heavy rainfall is expected, with the possibility of flash floods and landslides. Residents are advised to take all necessary precautions and stay informed about the latest updates.

An orange alert has been issued for Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, and Satara districts. This signifies very heavy rainfall is likely, with the potential for disruption of public services.

Several other districts in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Nashik and Pune, are under a yellow alert. This suggests heavy rainfall is forecast, which could lead to waterlogging and traffic congestion.