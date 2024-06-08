Pune Rains: Waterlogging Reported in Parts of City Due to Heavy Rainfall, Alert Issued for Next 3 Hours (Watch Videos)

Alerts for heavy to very heavy rainfall were issued in the party of Pune after waterlogging was reported in parts of the city. According to the reports, Incidents like trees falling, walls collapsing, and water entering homes are also reported in some areas.

According to the weather department, rainfall is predicted in various regions of Maharashtra, prompting alerts to ensure public safety. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for several districts in the Konkan and Ghats regions due to the expected heavy rain.

The highest rainfall was observed in Shivajinagar, with a staggering 67.4 mm, followed by Pashan at 56.8 mm. Other areas also received significant rainfall, including NDA (26.0 mm), Indapur (11.5 mm), Girivan (5.0 mm), Hadapsar (3.0 mm), Haveli (1.5 mm), Lavale (1.0 mm), and Ballalwadi (0.5 mm).

These rainfall figures are up to 5:30 PM on Saturday and may continue to increase as the day progresses. The heavy downpour has led to waterlogging and traffic congestion in some parts of the city.

Red,Orange alert due heavy/very heavy rain in Konkan,Ghats of MM/Pune:Red alert in Sindhdurg on 9;Orange alert in Ratnagiri,Satara(8-11), Sindhdurg(8,10,11),Kolhapur (9-11),Raigad(10,11),Thane(11) &Pune(11).Yellow alert in Mumbai(8-11)&Pune ghats(8-10,12).City RF likely increase.

Flooded Roads in Pune

Parts of Pune are Flooded ⚠️

This is just the pre-monsoon rains. Just a trailer. What will happen in Mumbai one can imagine. Horrible scenes from Pune

Visuals From Karve Road

Flooding in Karve road, Pune. Rain is very heavy, TC Punekars.

Red Alert:

Sindhudurg on June 9

Orange Alert:

Ratnagiri and Satara (June 8-11)

Sindhudurg (June 8, 10, 11)

Kolhapur (June 9-11)

Raigad (June 10, 11)

Thane (June 11)

Pune (June 11)

Yellow Alert:

Mumbai (June 8-11)

Pune Ghats (June 8-10, 12)

Rainfall in urban areas is likely to increase, with specific impacts and suggested actions to mitigate risks.