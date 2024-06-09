Maharashtra Monsoon Forecast: Severe Weather Alert Issued, Heavy Downpour Predicted Over Next 5 Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe weather alert for Maharashtra, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall, including instances of extremely heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms over the next five days. Residents and authorities are urged to prepare for potentially disruptive weather conditions. Mumbai and nearby areas received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, which brought down temperatures and provided relief to residents from the hot and humid weather, officials said.

The IMD has also issued a Red alert for heavy rainfall in Sindhudurg, an Orange alert for Ratnagiri, and a Yellow alert for Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, and Raigad for Sunday. It predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and moderate to heavy spells of rain with gusty winds in these regions. Meanwhile, the weather agency has also advised the public to take necessary precautions while venturing out today, given the adverse weather conditions.

Earlier, the IMD said that the southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of the central Arabian Sea, south Maharashtra, Telangana, some parts of south Chhattisgarh and south Odisha and some more parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh."Southwest Monsoon has advanced into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, south Maharashtra, Telangana and some parts of south Chhattisgarh and south Odisha and some more parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh today, 8 June 2024," it said in a post on X.This year's Monsoon onset was two days earlier as the usual date of the onset is on June 1. This year, Kerala experienced widespread pre-monsoon rains.