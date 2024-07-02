Maharashtra Monsoon Session 2024: MLC Ambadas Danve Suspended for Five Days from Legislative Council After He Abused Prasad Lad

Maharashtra Monsoon Session 2024: Ambadas Danve, the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, has been suspended following an incident in the assembly. The suspension, announced by Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe, will last for five days.

After Neelam Gorhe proposed the suspension of Ambadas Danve, the motion was put to a voice vote and passed. This led to a strong protest from the opposition members, who chanted slogans against the suspension.

Tensions escalated between the ruling and opposition parties. When Neelam Gorhe allowed opposition members to speak, Devendra Fadnavis objected aggressively. The session proceeded without giving the opposition further opportunities to express their views.

The uproar in the Maharashtra Legislative Council was sparked by remarks made by Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi. In the chaos that followed, Ambadas Danve allegedly abused BJP MLA Prasad Lad. In response, Prasad Lad staged a protest on the steps of the Legislative Building, demanding that Danve apologize and resign from his position as Leader of the Opposition. Chandrakant Patil also called for Danve's suspension, stating, "Ambadas Danve used offensive language towards Prasad Lad. His unruly behavior warrants a five-day suspension."

Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe commented, "Ambadas Danve was absent from the meeting of group leaders and has not apologized for yesterday's incident. The incident happened in our presence. Leaders of his party should consider that using such language in front of women is serious. It will make it difficult for women to work in the future. Hence, this action is just and appropriate."

Following Danve's suspension, Anil Parab stated, "The Speaker has suspended our member using their majority. Therefore, we are boycotting the proceedings and walking out. You are making decisions based on your majority, but allow us to speak on the resolution. We have the right to express our views."

