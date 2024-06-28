Maharashtra Monsoon Session 2024: Verbal Clash In Assembly Over Pune Porsche Accident and Drug Issues

The recent Porsche car accident in Kalyani Nagar, Pune, and the Pune drug case sparked a heated debate in the assembly today. Responding to the opposition's questions, State Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that it is inappropriate to call Pune "Udta Punjab." He also commented on the police action regarding the Pune Porsche accident. On the second day of the assembly session, after Fadnavis presented his statement, there was a lively exchange between the ruling party and the opposition following the 293 proposal. Fadnavis admitted to two mistakes made by the police in the Pune accident case.

Vijay Wadettiwar, speaking in the assembly, said, "Today, the opposition has a 293 proposal, and phrases like 'chanda lo, dhanda do' were included in it. However, we don't know why this phrase was removed. Why is the government afraid to discuss this? Our rights should be protected." In response, the Speaker clarified that certain phrases are removed as per the assembly rules, deeming them inappropriate.

Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) MLA Sunil Prabhu raised questions about the hit-and-run incident in Pune, calling it a very unfortunate event where the accused was served burgers and pizzas at the police station. He demanded information on the actions taken against the accused. In response, the Home Minister provided clarification.

"When the Pune Porsche accident occurred, the accused was also assaulted. The police initially filed a case under Section 304A but later updated it on the same day. The police promptly filed an appeal and collected a blood sample from the accused, matching it with his father. However, there was no match, leading to the arrest of a doctor involved in the investigation, who confessed to accepting a bribe of three lakhs. The police also seized the bills and CCTV footage from the bars where the accused was present. Action was taken against the accused's father," Fadnavis informed the assembly.

Criminal charges have been filed against the managers of the pubs and bars for serving alcohol without verification, leading to their arrest. The accused's grandfather also faces kidnapping charges. Following the incident, officers who failed to report it to their superiors were suspended. Additionally, licenses of 70 pubs in Pune have been canceled, and those with licenses now have CCTV cameras installed and must verify patrons' ages. If underage individuals are served alcohol, their licenses will be revoked, and criminal charges will be filed, Fadnavis warned directly from the assembly.

Accusing the government of failing to uphold the rule of law, Wadettiwar pointed out, "The Porsche involved in the accident had been without a number plate for six months but was still on the road. Was there a political reason behind this? Blood samples were altered, and there are 450 open terrace hotels in Pune. It is alleged that police received bribes of five lakhs for large hotels and two and a half lakhs for small hotels. Have parades been conducted to identify the criminals in Pune?" Wadettiwar questioned.

"Pune has become 'Udta Punjab.' Pune is known for its cultural and social heritage. Parents are now worried about sending their children here," Wadettiwar said, questioning the government on the deteriorating culture in Pune. He also asked if the government would demand the resignation of the Pune Police Commissioner due to lost revenue from the liquor business. MLA Rohit Pawar also raised questions regarding incidents in Pune.

Rohit Pawar questioned, "Is there a systematic error in handling the Pune accident and drug cases? Has the government established an anti-drug coordination committee? What is the current status of appointing ATS as the nodal agency?" The Home Minister provided a detailed response.

"Equal justice should be served for both the rich and the poor. Attempts were made to suppress justice in the Sassoon Hospital incident. It wasn't media and public pressure that prompted action. The police diary has a complete record of the events, including the filing of the case at 10 PM. The police made two mistakes: sending the accused for a medical test after registering the case and not informing their superiors," Fadnavis admitted in the assembly.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis informed the assembly that district-wise anti-drug committees, including ATS, have been established. He mentioned a previous incident where drugs were smuggled via containers, leading to ATS involvement per central government instructions to curb such activities.