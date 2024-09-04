Maharashtra: MSRTC Employees Call Off Strike After Meeting With Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

The indefinite strike by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees was called off after a crucial meeting between Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the workers’ union. The decision was reached following lengthy discussions.

The strike, which had paralyzed transport services across the state for the past two days, had caused immense inconvenience to commuters. The timing of the strike, coinciding with the Ganesh festival, had raised concerns about the travel plans of millions of devotees.

Earlier, Minister Uday Samant had held a meeting with the MSRTC workers’ union, but it failed to yield any results. However, the subsequent meeting with Chief Minister Shinde led to a breakthrough.

Pay hike for MST employees

The government has approved a Rs. 6,500 increase in the basic salary of all MSRTC employees. Additionally, those who were terminated due to disciplinary action will be reinstated. Addressing the media after the meeting, BJP leader Gopichand Padalkar provided a breakdown of the salary hikes. Employees who received a Rs. 5,000 hike in 2021 will now get an additional Rs. 1,500. Similarly, those who received Rs. 4,000 and Rs. 2,500 hikes will now get Rs. 2,500 and Rs. 4,000 more, respectively.

Read Also | Ganeshotsav 2024 Toll-Free Pass: Maharashtra Govt Waives Toll for Konkan-Bound Vehicles, Check Details Here

Padalkar expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister and Devendra Fadnavis for accepting the union’s demands. Padalkar said that the government had agreed to increase the salaries of MSRTC employees at par with state government employees. Padalkar urged all MSRTC employees to resume their duties from the next day.

Impact of the strike

94 out of the state’s 251 depots were completely shut down, while 92 depots operated partially. Approximately 70% of the scheduled services were canceled, resulting in a revenue loss of about Rs 22 crore.