Maharashtra: MSRTC Employees to Receive 53% DA From June, Says Deputy CM Eknath Shinde

In a significant relief for employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced an increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA) from 46% to 53% of the basic pay, effective from June 2025. The announcement was made during a meeting with representatives of various MSRTC unions held at the Sahyadri Guest House. The move is expected to benefit thousands of employees across the state. Alongside the DA hike, Shinde unveiled several welfare measures aimed at improving employee benefits and modernizing ST services:

Healthcare Benefits: Employees will be given the option to choose between two health schemes — the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana and the newly introduced Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Medical Reimbursement Scheme. Under the existing integrated scheme, employees are entitled to cashless medical benefits up to ₹5 lakh.

Employees will be given the option to choose between two health schemes — the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana and the newly introduced Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Medical Reimbursement Scheme. Under the existing integrated scheme, employees are entitled to cashless medical benefits up to ₹5 lakh. Accident Insurance Cover: The state government has signed a memorandum of understanding with the State Bank of India to provide a ₹1 crore accident insurance cover for employees whose salary accounts are with SBI. The insurance covers both on-duty and off-duty incidents, offering ₹1 crore in case of death or total disability, and up to ₹80 lakh for partial disability.

The state government has signed a memorandum of understanding with the State Bank of India to provide a ₹1 crore accident insurance cover for employees whose salary accounts are with SBI. The insurance covers both on-duty and off-duty incidents, offering ₹1 crore in case of death or total disability, and up to ₹80 lakh for partial disability. Free Travel Pass for Retirees: Retired MSRTC employees and their spouses will now receive free travel passes valid for 12 months, up from the previous 9 months. This benefit is expected to assist approximately 35,000 retirees.

Also Read: Mumbai Shocker: Two Minor Boys Stab Man With Knife In Cheeta Camp Over Old Theft Allegation (Watch Video)

Deputy CM Shinde emphasized the critical role of ST buses as a lifeline for the common people and stressed the importance of providing quality service. “Bus stations must be clean, with well-maintained restrooms and waiting areas. We must focus on launching cargo services through ST and transforming bus depots into modern bus ports,” he said.

Shinde also urged officials to explore ways to bring MSRTC out of financial losses and directed a change in approach toward the organization’s long-term sustainability. Discussions during the meeting also covered topics such as increasing revenue and fuel efficiency within the corporation. Regarding the pending arrears of the revised DA, Shinde said that a decision would be made based on the availability of funds.

The comprehensive set of announcements is being viewed as a major step toward improving employee welfare and enhancing the overall efficiency of the state’s public transport system.