Maharashtra: MSRTC Suspends Seven Employees Found Drunk on Duty During Surprise Statewide Inspection

Pune, Maharashtra (October 31, 2025): The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has taken strict action against seven employees found drunk on duty during a surprise statewide alcohol inspection. The suspended employees include drivers, conductors and mechanical staff.

Every day, millions of passengers travel by MSRTC buses. To ensure their safety, the corporation has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against negligent behaviour. After receiving complaints, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik directed the security and vigilance department to conduct surprise checks across all divisions in the state.

Following the minister’s orders, a sudden inspection drive was carried out on October 28 without any prior notice. A total of 1,701 employees were tested during the operation, including 719 drivers, 524 conductors and 458 mechanical workers. Out of them, seven were found to have consumed alcohol. The offenders included one driver, four mechanical staff, one conductor and one cleaner.

The report stated that a driver, a mechanic and a cleaner from the Dhule division, a driver from the Nashik division, one mechanical employee each from the Parbhani and Bhandara divisions and a conductor from the Nanded division tested positive for alcohol. All seven employees were immediately suspended, and departmental disciplinary action is underway.

Breath analysers to be installed in new buses

MSRTC has said that passenger safety is its top priority. The corporation plans to install breath analyser devices near the driver’s seat in all newly purchased buses. This step will help detect any intoxicated drivers before they begin duty and further enhance passenger safety.

“Consuming alcohol while on duty is a serious offence. Employees who put passengers’ lives at risk have no place in MSRTC,” said Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik.