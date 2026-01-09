Maharashtra Municipal Election 2026: How to Check Your Name in Voter List and Find Polling Booth Online

With the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections scheduled for January 15, 2026, the Maharashtra State Election Commission has intensified its digital awareness campaign to ensure voters are fully prepared. Civic polls will be conducted in 29 municipal corporations, including the high-profile Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, restoring elected local bodies after a prolonged period of administrative rule. The election is expected to witness participation from over one crore eligible voters across the state. As polling will take place in a single phase, officials are strongly advising voters to confirm their registration details and booth locations well in advance to avoid any inconvenience on voting day.

Election authorities have emphasised that voters must ensure their names are included in the final electoral roll to be eligible to cast their ballots. Several online platforms have been made available to simplify voter verification and reduce last-minute issues. Digital tools introduced by both the State Election Commission and the Election Commission of India allow citizens to check their voter status from home. Officials believe early verification will help prevent confusion at polling stations, especially given the large voter turnout expected during the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026.

Along with voter verification, identifying the correct polling centre is equally important. For the upcoming civic elections, thousands of polling booths have been established statewide, including more than 10,000 locations across Mumbai alone. Authorities have ensured multiple online and offline options for voters to access accurate booth details. Voters are reminded to carry valid photo identification on polling day, as only those listed in the final electoral roll will be permitted to vote. Regularly checking official notifications is advised for updates related to polling guidelines, candidate information, and election procedures.

How to Search Name in Voter List

Maharashtra SEC Voter List Portal: Visit the Local Self Government Voter List website and search using your full name or EPIC (Voter ID) number.

National Voters’ Service Portal (NVSP): Use the “Search in Electoral Roll” option on the ECI portal with EPIC number, mobile OTP, or personal details such as name and date of birth.

Voter Helpline App: Download the official Voter Helpline app on Android or iOS to instantly check voter registration status.

How To Know Your Polling Centre

Online Polling Station Search: Enter your EPIC number on the ECI polling station locator to get the booth address and map location.

District Administration Websites: Official portals of districts like Mumbai, Pune, Thane, and Solapur provide booth-wise voter details.

SMS Helpline: Send your EPIC number to 1950 to receive polling booth information, where available.

Key Dates for Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026

Polling Day: January 15, 2026 (7:30 AM to 5:30 PM)

Counting & Results: January 16, 2026

Eligibility: Name must be included in the final electoral roll

Voters should carry a valid photo ID. While the Voter ID card is preferred, Aadhaar, PAN card, or Passport are generally accepted if the voter’s name appears on the list.