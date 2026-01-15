Maharashtra Municipal Election 2026: Tension Outside Jalgaon Booth as Rival Workers Clash Over Bogus Voting Claim

A shocking case of alleged bogus voting surfaced during the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation elections, triggering chaos outside a polling centre and briefly disrupting the voting process. The incident occurred when a person accused of being a fake voter was apprehended outside the booth and allegedly assaulted, leading to panic among voters and election personnel. The situation quickly escalated, creating a tense atmosphere in the area. Police rushed to the spot, detained the individual accused of bogus voting, and initiated further investigation into the matter. Voting was affected for a short period as security forces worked to restore normalcy.

Jalgaon, Maharashtra: Allegations of bogus voting caused brief tension at a polling station in R.R. School, Jalgaon. Independent candidate Advocate Piyush Patil alleged that 40–45 suspicious voters failed to produce valid documents and were barred from voting, claiming over 3,000… pic.twitter.com/9W5Y87GZPY — IANS (@ians_india) January 15, 2026

According to information received, the disturbance took place outside the polling station at R.R. Vidyalaya in Ward No. 5 of Jalgaon. Independent candidate Piyush Patil claimed he caught the bogus voter and alleged that the person had been sent by a candidate from the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction). This allegation sparked sharp reactions, leading to heated arguments and clashes between supporters of both candidates outside the polling centre. As tempers flared, the situation deteriorated into a confrontation between rival groups, adding to the tension in the vicinity of the booth.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) candidate Vishnu Bhangale countered the allegations, claiming that one of his party workers was assaulted by supporters of independent candidate Piyush Patil. The competing claims further intensified the unrest, resulting in confusion and fear among voters present at the polling station. Police intervened in time, deployed additional security personnel in the area, and brought the situation under control. District Superintendent of Police Dr Maheshwar Reddy also visited the spot to assess the situation and ensure that law and order were maintained, allowing polling to continue peacefully thereafter.