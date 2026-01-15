Maharashtra Municipal Election 2026: Uddhav Thackeray Questions Election Commission’s Functioning Amid Removable Ink Controversy

Mumbai: Amid the the ongoing municipal elections in the state, the opposition is raising complaints about errors in the voter list, duplicate names, and the ink on voters' fingers being easily wiped off. Following MNS president Raj Thackeray, Shiv Sena party chief Uddhav Thackeray has also raised serious objections to the functioning of the Election Commission.

Uddhav Thackeray, along with his family, cast his vote in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections. While interacting with the media, he severely criticized the Election Commission. He expressed his anger over the issues of duplicate voters and the ink on fingers being easily removed. He angrily questioned what the Election Commissioners, officers, and staff were doing during the nine years since the last Mumbai Municipal Corporation election. He also demanded that the Election Commission explain what they are paid for.

Confusion in the voter list persists

Thackeray further stated that since morning, complaints about the confusion in the voter list have been coming in from various cities across the state, including Mumbai. He expressed his dissatisfaction, saying that voters' names are being deleted, the problem of duplicate voters remains unresolved, and there are complaints that the ink applied to fingers is being easily wiped off. He also appealed to the Election Commissioners to publicly disclose the work they do every day.

Raj Thackeray also attacks the Election Commission

MNS president Raj Thackeray has alleged irregularities in the election process, citing inconsistencies in the handling of duplicate voters. He stated that authorities initially denied any connection to duplicate voters, then admitted to 1 million in Mumbai. Thackeray further claimed the introduction of a new vote-counting machine, 'PADU,' without prior demonstration to political parties or clarification from the Election Commission, raises further concerns.

Question mark over marker pens instead of ink

Raj Thackeray also criticized the use of marker pens instead of ink on voters' fingers. He questioned, "The marker ink gets erased after applying sanitizer. So, voter can erase the ink, and vote again – is this what development means?" He also appealed to people to vote in large numbers to save democracy.