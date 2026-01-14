Maharashtra Municipal Election 2026: Voter Base Expands Across Major Cities, Parties Brace for Tough Civic Fight
With the upcoming municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra, the political atmosphere in the state has begun to heat up. According to statistical reports emerging from across the state, Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur have emerged as the largest cities in Maharashtra not only in terms of population, but also in the number of voters and candidates. An analysis of the five largest cities in the state based on voter strength is given below.
As expected, Mumbai has retained the top position. With more than one crore voters, the city has become a major battleground where the prestige of political parties is at stake. Mumbai has a total of 10,344,315 voters, with a significant addition of 1.163 million new voters compared to the previous election. Around 22,000 police personnel will be deployed for security.
Pune, known as a political ‘hotspot’, ranks second among the largest cities. While Pune stands second in terms of voter numbers, it has surpassed even Mumbai in terms of the number of candidates, reflecting the city’s intense political competition. Pune has a total of 3,551,854 voters and the highest number of candidates in the state at 1,955.
There was also keen interest in knowing which city ranks third in the state. As the largest city in Vidarbha, Nagpur has secured the third position. The rapid growth in the number of voters here could significantly alter political equations. Nagpur has a total of 2,483,112 voters, with an increase of 389,720 voters.
Major Cities in Maharashtra by Voter Strength - Check your city below:
|Sr. No.
|Municipal Corporation
|Wards
|Total Members
|Candidates (Approx.)
|Total Voters
|Increase in Voters
|Previous Turnout (%)
|1
|Brihanmumbai (BMC)
|227
|227
|1,700
|10,344,315
|1,163,661
|58.08%
|2
|Pune (PMC)
|165
|165
|1,955
|3,551,854
|321,354
|53.50%
|3
|Nagpur (NMC)
|38
|151
|993
|2,483,112
|389,720
|53.73%
|4
|Pimpri-Chinchwad
|32
|128
|692
|1,713,891
|521,802
|44.10%
|5
|Thane (TMC)
|33
|131
|649
|1,649,868
|421,262
|58.08%
|6
|Nashik
|31
|122
|735
|1,360,722
|307,000
|61%
|7
|Kalyan-Dombivli
|31
|122
|488
|1,424,520
|173,874
|45.61%
|8
|Vasai-Virar
|29
|115
|–
|1,127,637
|–
|49%
|9
|Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
|29
|117
|1,267
|1,118,198
|812,000
|63%
|10
|Navi Mumbai
|28
|111
|500
|948,460
|–
|–
|11
|Solapur
|26
|102
|564
|924,706
|250,764
|59.56%
|12
|Mira-Bhayandar
|24
|95
|–
|819,153
|–
|–
|13
|Bhiwandi-Nizampur
|23
|90
|438
|669,033
|189,780
|51%
|14
|Amravati
|22
|87
|661
|677,180
|164,648
|–
|15
|Malegaon
|21
|84
|301
|517,663
|126,343
|–
|16
|Kolhapur
|20
|81
|327
|494,711
|–
|68.85%
|17
|Ulhasnagar
|20
|78
|596
|439,912
|35,193
|46.40%
|18
|Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad
|20
|78
|381
|430,240
|–
|62.17%
|19
|Akola
|20
|80
|630
|550,060
|72,688
|55.92%
|20
|Nanded
|20
|81
|491
|501,799
|104,927
|65%
|21
|Panvel
|20
|78
|246
|129,125
|–
|59.72%
|22
|Dhule
|19
|74
|316
|430,387
|–
|–
|23
|Jalgaon
|19
|75
|321
|730,387
|–
|–
|24
|Latur
|18
|70
|359
|375,099
|–
|–
|25
|Ahilyanagar
|17
|67
|283
|438,523
|–
|68%
|26
|Ichalkaranji
|16
|65
|302
|248,207
|29,041
|76.50%
|27
|Jalna
|16
|65
|201
|244,102
|33,174
|53.25%
|28
|Parbhani
|16
|65
|411
|261,200
|48,351
|63%
|29
|Chandrapur
|15
|66
|–
|299,994
|–
|52.56%
Overall, the Maharashtra Municipal Election 2026 is shaping up to be a decisive test of political strength in the state's urban centres, with voter numbers emerging as a key factor in determining outcomes. The sharp rise in electorates across cities like Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur highlights increasing civic engagement, while also intensifying competition among parties and candidates. As campaigning gains momentum, these voter statistics underline how urban local bodies have become critical arenas for political credibility, organisational strength and future leadership, making the upcoming civic polls closely watched across Maharashtra.