Maharashtra Municipal Election 2026: Voter Base Expands Across Major Cities, Parties Brace for Tough Civic Fight

With the upcoming municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra, the political atmosphere in the state has begun to heat up. According to statistical reports emerging from across the state, Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur have emerged as the largest cities in Maharashtra not only in terms of population, but also in the number of voters and candidates. An analysis of the five largest cities in the state based on voter strength is given below.

As expected, Mumbai has retained the top position. With more than one crore voters, the city has become a major battleground where the prestige of political parties is at stake. Mumbai has a total of 10,344,315 voters, with a significant addition of 1.163 million new voters compared to the previous election. Around 22,000 police personnel will be deployed for security.

Pune, known as a political ‘hotspot’, ranks second among the largest cities. While Pune stands second in terms of voter numbers, it has surpassed even Mumbai in terms of the number of candidates, reflecting the city’s intense political competition. Pune has a total of 3,551,854 voters and the highest number of candidates in the state at 1,955.

There was also keen interest in knowing which city ranks third in the state. As the largest city in Vidarbha, Nagpur has secured the third position. The rapid growth in the number of voters here could significantly alter political equations. Nagpur has a total of 2,483,112 voters, with an increase of 389,720 voters.

Major Cities in Maharashtra by Voter Strength - Check your city below:

Sr. No. Municipal Corporation Wards Total Members Candidates (Approx.) Total Voters Increase in Voters Previous Turnout (%) 1 Brihanmumbai (BMC) 227 227 1,700 10,344,315 1,163,661 58.08% 2 Pune (PMC) 165 165 1,955 3,551,854 321,354 53.50% 3 Nagpur (NMC) 38 151 993 2,483,112 389,720 53.73% 4 Pimpri-Chinchwad 32 128 692 1,713,891 521,802 44.10% 5 Thane (TMC) 33 131 649 1,649,868 421,262 58.08% 6 Nashik 31 122 735 1,360,722 307,000 61% 7 Kalyan-Dombivli 31 122 488 1,424,520 173,874 45.61% 8 Vasai-Virar 29 115 – 1,127,637 – 49% 9 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 29 117 1,267 1,118,198 812,000 63% 10 Navi Mumbai 28 111 500 948,460 – – 11 Solapur 26 102 564 924,706 250,764 59.56% 12 Mira-Bhayandar 24 95 – 819,153 – – 13 Bhiwandi-Nizampur 23 90 438 669,033 189,780 51% 14 Amravati 22 87 661 677,180 164,648 – 15 Malegaon 21 84 301 517,663 126,343 – 16 Kolhapur 20 81 327 494,711 – 68.85% 17 Ulhasnagar 20 78 596 439,912 35,193 46.40% 18 Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad 20 78 381 430,240 – 62.17% 19 Akola 20 80 630 550,060 72,688 55.92% 20 Nanded 20 81 491 501,799 104,927 65% 21 Panvel 20 78 246 129,125 – 59.72% 22 Dhule 19 74 316 430,387 – – 23 Jalgaon 19 75 321 730,387 – – 24 Latur 18 70 359 375,099 – – 25 Ahilyanagar 17 67 283 438,523 – 68% 26 Ichalkaranji 16 65 302 248,207 29,041 76.50% 27 Jalna 16 65 201 244,102 33,174 53.25% 28 Parbhani 16 65 411 261,200 48,351 63% 29 Chandrapur 15 66 – 299,994 – 52.56%

Overall, the Maharashtra Municipal Election 2026 is shaping up to be a decisive test of political strength in the state’s urban centres, with voter numbers emerging as a key factor in determining outcomes. The sharp rise in electorates across cities like Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur highlights increasing civic engagement, while also intensifying competition among parties and candidates. As campaigning gains momentum, these voter statistics underline how urban local bodies have become critical arenas for political credibility, organisational strength and future leadership, making the upcoming civic polls closely watched across Maharashtra.