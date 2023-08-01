Maharashtra: Nagpur division working on pilot project for e-assessment of losses due to natural calamities

Nagpur administrative division in Maharashtra is testing a project to conduct e-panchanamas of losses brought on by natural disasters, which may potentially shorten the compensation process from months to just weeks.

Speaking to reporters here, Nagpur Divisional Commissioner Vijayalakshmi Bidari said they will do the e-panchanamas for crop damage, house damage, death of cattle and other losses due to natural calamities through a software instead of the usual pen and paper method.

As per the project, field officials in the division, comprising Nagpur, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli districts, will key in inputs on the spot. On-field capturing of data and other factors will help in making proper reporting of the losses in a very time-bound manner, she said.

Citing preliminary reports, the official said, 30,599.2 hectares of agricultural land were affected due to rains and floods between June 1 and August 1, 2023 in the division. While 40 people lost their lives, mostly due to lightning, during this period, 38,820 farmers were hit by rains and floods, she said.

According to Bidari, this might be the first such project in the country to take the assessment of losses due to natural calamities through the digital route. Once implemented, the e-panchanama project will reduce the loss assessment and compensation procedure from four to five months to just two weeks, she said.