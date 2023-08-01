Maharashtra: Narendra Modi condoles Thane's Shahapur tragedy, announces compensation

At least 17 people were killed after a girder launching machine collapsed in Shahapur tehsil in Maharashtra's Thane district, on Tuesday. According to police, the machine is a special-purpose mobile gantry crane used in bridge construction.

Pained by the tragic mishap in Shahapur, Maharashtra. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who are injured. NDRF and local administration are working at the site of the mishap and all possible measures are being taken to ensure proper assistance to those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF will be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," tweeted PMO. Till now 16 dead bodies have been retrieved and 3 have been injured. Another six are feared to be trapped inside the collapsed structure," said NDRF official.