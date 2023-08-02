Maharashtra Navnirman Reel Baaz Award: Raj Thackeray praises Marathi Reel stars' contributions

Raj Thackeray, the chief of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), has been making efforts to establish connections with people from diverse backgrounds. Recently, he engaged in a conversation with popular reel stars who are active on social media platforms.

On August 1, the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNS) organized the ‘Maharashtra Navnirman Reel Baaz Award’ ceremony, which witnessed the attendance of numerous renowned Marathi reel stars from Maharashtra. During the event, Raj Thackeray has addressed these reel-stars and praised them.

"In our country, over the years, there have been singers, musicians, writers, poets, and artists. Today, even you (reel stars) are emerging in various aspects like cinema, theatre, singing, and classical music. Your art has the power to engage the entire society. The strength you possess to make society forget all its sorrows and revel in your presence is truly remarkable,” Raj Thackeray said, acknowledging the reel stars’ contribution with these words.

"Looking at the current political situation in Maharashtra, it is difficult to know who is where. All these matters remain unclear. All these things are being ignored only because of you. Today, the community is calm and happy, and the biggest credit goes to you. I just want to say that you have a huge responsibility. Through your reels, you can bring awareness to the wrong things happening in Maharashtra. I am 100 per cent sure that you can do this exceptionally well. I urge you to pay close attention to the issues prevailing in Maharashtra and present them before the people in the form of your jokes. I have high expectations from you to shed light on the problems of Maharashtra in a witty manner," said Raj Thackeray.