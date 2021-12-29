Maharashtra New Year Guidelines: State government announces guidelines for new year 2022

The Maharashtra government has imposed night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am in view of the rising covid cases. In that context, the state Home Department has now issued a regulation.

What are the rules?

- No more than one person is allowed to come together during New Year's celebrations.

- Events can be held up to 50% of the available seating capacity in a closed hall and in open space.

- On 31st December, citizens gathered at public places like beaches, gardens, streets will maintain social distancing. And special attention should be paid to the use of sanitizer.

- Citizens should not crowd places like Gateway of India, Marine Drives, Girgaon Chowpatty, and Juhu Chowpatty etc.

- Organising any kind of religious/cultural program on the occasion of New Year's celebrations is not permitted.

- Fireworks are not allowed; noise pollution rules should be strictly adhered.

- On the first day of the new year, most of the citizens go to religious places. That's when social distance should be observed without crowding the place.

- Places will not be crowded in any way. Social distancing will be maintained, particular attention should be paid to the use of masks and sanitizers.

- For safety of those over 60 and children under 10, avoid going out as much as possible.