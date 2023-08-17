Maharashtra: NIA searches house of accused Shamil Nachan in ISIS module case

National Investigation Agency (NIA) searched the house of Shamil Saquib Nachan, arrested last week in the Pune ISIS module case, near here and recovered incriminating material that reveals the terror organisation's conspiracy to disrupt peace and communal harmony in the country, officials said.

A team of NIA officials searched Nachan's residence at Padgha in Thane district, the agency said in a statement. Nachan, a member of ISIS's sleeper cell, was arrested by the NIA on August 11 from his house in Padgha. He was found involved in the fabrication and testing of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and participating in IED assembly and training workshops for commission of terrorist acts, it said. Nachan was the sixth person to be arrested in the Pune-based ISIS module case, it said.

NIA officials searched Nachan's residence and recovered several mobile phones, hard disks and some hand-written documents that are being examined and analysed, the central probe agency added. A host of incriminating material exposing the terrorist organisation's conspiracy to disrupt peace and communal harmony in the country was seized, it said.

Investigation revealed that the duo was wanted by the NIA in a March 2022 Rajasthan terror plot case, and they were the alleged members of the Al-Sufa outfit who escaped from Ratlam after NIA made some arrests in the case.