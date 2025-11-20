Maharashtra: No Individual Consent Needed for MHADA Redevelopment Under New Cabinet Policy

The Maharashtra cabinet has cleared a new policy that allows integrated and cluster redevelopment of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) colonies without requiring individual consent from residents, reported Hindustan Times. The state government has defended this waiver by stating that the policy offers the highest rehabilitation Floor Space Index (FSI) available. While individual signatures will not be taken, developers appointed through the tendering process must still obtain a formal consent resolution from each housing society. This move is aimed at speeding up large-scale redevelopment across ageing MHADA layouts that have long awaited reconstruction.

The newly framed rule will apply only to MHADA colonies measuring 20 acres or more, a category under which 56 colonies in Mumbai and its suburbs currently fall, reported Hindustan Times. The policy promises the highest rehabilitation FSI to ensure better and bigger homes for existing residents. Even though the consent of every flat owner will not be individually collected, the appointed developers will need a resolution from respective societies. According to the report, this policy aims to unlock massive land potential and pave the way for thousands of affordable homes in the metropolitan region.

The new redevelopment guidelines are expected to significantly enhance living standards by providing modern residential infrastructure and amenities, reported Hindustan Times. These will include upgraded housing units, elevators, improved parking zones, landscaped parks, community halls, children’s play areas, gyms, swimming pools, and CCTV surveillance systems. Basic civic services such as water supply, sewage systems, roads, power infrastructure and waste management will be rebuilt using environmentally sensitive and energy-efficient methods. The report added that all residents will receive homes larger than their current units, ensuring both safety and improved quality of life.

MHADA’s Mumbai Board has built 56 colonies over several decades for the Middle Income Group (MIG) and Low Income Group (LIG), consisting of nearly 5,000 cooperative housing societies, reported Hindustan Times. However, a large number of these buildings have deteriorated due to age and structural weakness, leading MHADA to draft a comprehensive policy for integrated redevelopment. The revised township plan will include green zones, healthcare centres, schools and commercial clusters. For 114 such redevelopment projects, MHADA will operate as the planning authority to streamline approvals and ensure faster execution across the city.

In a parallel development concerning slum rehabilitation, the Maharashtra Housing Department recently issued a Government Resolution (GR) revising the framework for slum cluster redevelopment across the state, reported Hindustan Times. Approved by the state cabinet on October 14 and notified on November 13, the new rules will apply to clusters spread across more than 50 acres. The policy introduces a fresh approach aimed at accelerating redevelopment of large slum pockets by creating integrated layouts with improved services, social facilities and better housing. This initiative is intended to complement the redevelopment of MHADA colonies and enhance urban renewal statewide.