Maharashtra: Old conventional lights of Ajanta caves being replaced to reduce heat

Old conventional lights in some of the Ajanta caves here in Maharashtra are now being replaced with new cooler lights to reduce the heat inside the world famous caves for the convenience of visitors, an official said.

As many as 295 lights will be replaced under this work, the official from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) told PTI on Wednesday. The cluster of Ajanta caves, located around 100 km from Aurangabad on the banks of the Waghur river, include some caves famous for the paintings and the others having rock sculptures, he said.

The lights were earlier changed in 2002. The newly procured lights are cooler than the older ones and generate less heat. Therefore, the work to change the lights in the caves having rock sculptures has been undertaken, the official said. He said 12-13 caves are covered under this work. So far, 135 lights have been replaced and 160 more will be changed.

We already have optical fibre lights in the caves having paintings and they do not generate heat inside the premises, the official said. Some other development works in the cave premises have also been completed. Two bio-toilets have also been installed in the premises for tourists, he added.