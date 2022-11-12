Maharashtra: One woman held, two rescued after flesh trade racket busted in Palghar

The police have busted a sex racket in Maharashtra's Palghar district and arrested a 39-year-old woman who allegedly pushed women into flesh trade.

The MBVV police had received information about the accused woman who allegedly operated the racket by forwarding photographs of women to customers on WhatsApp, an official said.

The anti-human trafficking cell sent a decoy customer to the woman in Vasai on Wednesday and apprehended her just as the deal was struck, he said, adding that two women were rescued in the operation.

An offence under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA) has been registered at Valiv police station, the official said.