Maharashtra Open School Result 2022 releasing tomorrow, check details

Maharashtra State Board of Open Schooling, MSBOS will release Maharashtra Open School Result 2022 tomorrow. The results are going to release for Class 5th to 8th. Students can also check their results on the official website msbos.mh-ssc.ac.in or msos.ac.in.

The exam was conducted from December 30, 2021, to January 8, 2022. The exams were held in all six divisions of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE, namely, Pune, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Konkan, Mumbai, and Amravati.

After the declaration of results, the subject-wise result will be available for students on the online website. The results will be declared at 11 am. MSBOS or MSOS is for the students who are active in sports and other extra-curricular activities but are unable to attend the school. This examination has come to power in the year 2016.