Maharashtra: Passengers create havoc at Mumbai Airport over SpiceJet flight delay

A group of passengers created havoc at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday evening after their SpiceJet flight delayed for more than three hours.

The flight was expected to start boarding at 6 pm, however until 9 in the evening the procedure had not begun. Also, no prior information on delay was passed on to the passengers, leaving them upset and angered. Passengers argued over the delay of more than three hours with the ground staff there, Free Press Journal reported.

It has been learnt that the flight was scheduled from Mumbai to Goa, and the flyers were given no facilities during their extended waiting period due to the delayed flight. So far, no official statement from the airline company has been made in this regard.