Maharashtra Petrol-Diesel Price: Petrol costs Rs 120/ltr in Parbhani, highest rate in country

The State-run oil marketing companies on Monday raised Petrol-Diesel prices for the 12th time in the last 14 days. Petrol-diesel prices have been steadily rising, hitting the pockets of the common man. Similarly, fuel prices have gone up in all cities of Mumbai including Maharashtra.

What are the current rates of petrol and diesel in major cities of Maharashtra?

Today, like all other states in the country, Maharashtra has seen an increase in petrol and diesel prices. Petrol price in Mumbai today rose by 43.43 paise to Rs 118.83 per liter. Diesel prices have reached Rs 103.07 per liter. In Pune, petrol is priced at Rs 118.41 per liter and diesel at Rs 101.13 per liter. In Nagpur, petrol is priced at Rs 118.49 per liter and diesel at Rs 101.24 per liter. In Kolhapur, the price of petrol has gone up to Rs 118.74 per liter and diesel to Rs 101.47 per liter.

Cities Petrol rates (per liter) Diesel rates (per liter)

Mumbai Rs 118.83 Rs 103.07

Pune Rs 118.41 Rs 101.13

Nashik Rs 118.95 Rs 101.65

Parbhani Rs 120.36 Rs 103.02

Aurangabad Rs 119.55 Rs 102.23

Kolhapur Rs 118.74 Rs 101.47

Nagpur Rs 118.49 Rs 101.24